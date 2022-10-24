Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress

The SKIMS founder celebrated her 42nd birthday this weekend with friends and family. Kardashian is known for her sophisticated fashion sense and she never disappoints fans. The reality star stunned in a long white see-through lace dress for her birthday. The dress gave a vivid display of the socialites' skin and passed across a naked dress vibe.

The strapless sheer dress also has an open back and was paired with a black lingerie set. She accessorized with a silver cross necklace and a midi handbag. Kardashian also styled her platinum wavy hair in the middle with the hair swept to the back.