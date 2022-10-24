Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 42nd birthday in a stunning see-through lace dress. She loves to rock various gorgeous outfits for every occasion so it was expected. The socialite was sure to bring the party alive with her killer outfit.
Kim Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
The SKIMS founder celebrated her 42nd birthday this weekend with friends and family. Kardashian is known for her sophisticated fashion sense and she never disappoints fans. The reality star stunned in a long white see-through lace dress for her birthday. The dress gave a vivid display of the socialites' skin and passed across a naked dress vibe.
The strapless sheer dress also has an open back and was paired with a black lingerie set. She accessorized with a silver cross necklace and a midi handbag. Kardashian also styled her platinum wavy hair in the middle with the hair swept to the back.
Kim Fails To Get To Las Vegas For A Birthday Trip
Kardashian's birthday was supposed to include an exciting trip. The mother-of-four was supposed to continue her birthday celebration with a trip to Las Vegas. The crew was supposed to see Usher perform but could not due to weather conditions.
They had to continue the birthday celebration at home instead. Since Kardashian missed the performance, the Climax singer sent a video message. He said he was sorry they could not attend his concert and hoped they would make it to his next concert.
How Kim Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday
Kim celebrated her birthday with an intimate dinner with friends and family. Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker were in attendance. In attendance were also Kim's former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, and Simon Huck.
Huck also shared a video clip from the birthday on his Instagram page. In the clip, a white frosty cake with lathe candles was presented to the celebrant on a well-decorated table. Before the dinner birthday party, the Keep Up With The Kardashians alum attended her daughter, North West's basketball game. Her ex-husband, Kanye West was also present but they sat apart.
Paying Birthday Tributes To Kim Online
The Kardashian-Jenner family paid a birthday tribute to Kim on social media. Some hours before the birthday party, a video was posted on North and Kim's joint TikTok account. The video showed the mother and daughter lip-syncing to a fast version of Becky Hill and David Guetta's Remember.
Another video also showed the socialite at a pottery studio with her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago West, and 3-year-old son Psalm West. Kylie Jenner, Rob, and Kourtney Kardashian also posted throwback pictures of the celebrant. Khloe also took to her Instagram with throwback pictures of Kim. She said some birthday prayers to her and also complimented her. "To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know," Khloe wrote.