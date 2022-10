A TikTok user, @Sudainee, has shared her dissatisfaction with a hotel she booked online during a trip to Riu Reggae Resort in Jamaica.

The video had written on it: "When the resort tells you they have food 24/7, this is the food they are talking about," while the caption read, "I couldn't believe my eyes.'' The video with over 716,000 views shows the resort's acclaimed 24/7 standard food to be pre-packaged sandwiches.

The client who anticipated healthy hot food was perplexed after opening the fridge where only sandwiches were stocked. This prompted her to document her experience so as to create awareness of it.