Rumors of Johnny Depp being cast for Beetlejuice 2 have surfaced on the internet. The rumors of the 59-year-old actor being a part of the long-awaited sequel broke out after listings noted Depp among the cast for the film.
Will Johnny Depp Be A Part Of 'Beetlejuice 2'?
Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Be Cast In Beetlejuice 2
It has been 34 years since the original Beetlejuice hit the theatres and talks of a sequel have been ongoing ever since. Rumors have however been reignited with claims that Depp will reportedly be cast in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.
Rumors of the potential casting surfaced after Google listed the actor among the cast for the film. The IMDb page for Beetlejuice 2 was also updated to include a potential 2015 release as well as an unverified synopsis.
More On Who Will Be Cast The New Sequel
According to the unverified IMDb page, the upcoming sequel to the Halloween classic will feature the original cast and crew as well as new additions. As reported by MovieWeb, the original cast and crew will return to the new sequel alongside new additions as Keaton and Ryder will reportedly be reprising their roles for the sequel. Brad Pitt's production company Plan B was also rumored to be in charge of producing the film which is said to start filming this summer.
Synopsis Of 'Beetlejuice 2'
According to the IMDb synopsis, in Beetlejuice 2, “Beetlejuice is found homeless in the netherworld” and returns to the mortal world to seek comfort only to find that the Maitland house has been destroyed. However, things take a different turn when he learns that “the Jersey Devil (Will Arnett) is his long-lost son.”
The synopsis also states that “Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is wooed by the enchanting Jersey Devil, despite being married to a struggling real estate agent (David Harbour). Through kooky scenarios and ecstatic characters, the fun never stops. Though entertaining, it is also a heart-wrenching tale that shows Beetlejuice is just another man trying to find his way in the world. The story also progresses the idea that a family is never truly ideal.”
The Original Beetlejuice
Before the coming second installation, the original Beetlejuice features Keaton and Ryder alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, and Jeffrey Jones. The movie was so successful that it brought on a number of offshoots including an animated series, a handful of video games, and a Broadway musical. In the original 1988 Beetlejuice, new homeowners, the Deetzes (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones) hire a “bio exorcist” named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to exorcise the ghosts of newly deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis).
The ghost pair were originally own the Maitland home and tried to scare the new owners into leaving their home. However, Beetlejuice poses even more trouble for both the deceased couple and the new owners. Though no official announcements have been made so far, it seems very likely that Beetlejuice 2 would be coming up.