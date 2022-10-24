Will Johnny Depp Be A Part Of 'Beetlejuice 2'?

Johnny Depp
Shutterstock | 517963

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Rumors of Johnny Depp being cast for Beetlejuice 2 have surfaced on the internet. The rumors of the 59-year-old actor being a part of the long-awaited sequel broke out after listings noted Depp among the cast for the film.

The Latest

Celtics Star Disses Ex-Teammate Kendrick Perkins To Roast Lakers After Embarrassing Loss

LeBron James Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection

How Tim Burton Almost Chose Tom Cruise Instead Of Johnny Depp For The Role Of 'Edward Scissorhands'

'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Bags Six CMA Nominations

A 'Yellowstone' Star Is Joining Kevin Costner's 'Horizon'

Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Be Cast In Beetlejuice 2

It has been 34 years since the original Beetlejuice hit the theatres and talks of a sequel have been ongoing ever since. Rumors have however been reignited with claims that Depp will reportedly be cast in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Rumors of the potential casting surfaced after Google listed the actor among the cast for the film. The IMDb page for Beetlejuice 2 was also updated to include a potential 2015 release as well as an unverified synopsis.

Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Dishes On Whether There Will Be A Sequel To 'The Devil Wears Prada'

By Ashabi Azeez

More On Who Will Be Cast The New Sequel

According to the unverified IMDb page, the upcoming sequel to the Halloween classic will feature the original cast and crew as well as new additions. As reported by MovieWeb, the original cast and crew will return to the new sequel alongside new additions as Keaton and Ryder will reportedly be reprising their roles for the sequel. Brad Pitt's production company Plan B was also rumored to be in charge of producing the film which is said to start filming this summer.

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

Synopsis Of 'Beetlejuice 2'

According to the IMDb synopsis, in Beetlejuice 2, “Beetlejuice is found homeless in the netherworld” and returns to the mortal world to seek comfort only to find that the Maitland house has been destroyed. However, things take a different turn when he learns that “the Jersey Devil (Will Arnett) is his long-lost son.”

The synopsis also states that “Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) is wooed by the enchanting Jersey Devil, despite being married to a struggling real estate agent (David Harbour). Through kooky scenarios and ecstatic characters, the fun never stops. Though entertaining, it is also a heart-wrenching tale that shows Beetlejuice is just another man trying to find his way in the world. The story also progresses the idea that a family is never truly ideal.”

The Original Beetlejuice

Before the coming second installation, the original Beetlejuice features Keaton and Ryder alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, and Jeffrey Jones. The movie was so successful that it brought on a number of offshoots including an animated series, a handful of video games, and a Broadway musical. In the original 1988 Beetlejuice, new homeowners, the Deetzes (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones) hire a “bio exorcist” named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to exorcise the ghosts of newly deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis).

The ghost pair were originally own the Maitland home and tried to scare the new owners into leaving their home. However, Beetlejuice poses even more trouble for both the deceased couple and the new owners. Though no official announcements have been made so far, it seems very likely that Beetlejuice 2 would be coming up. 

Read Next

Must Read

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

'My Jaw Just Hit The Floor': DoorDash Customer Is Furious After Receiving Raw Rolls With Cooking Instructions

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.