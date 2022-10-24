Will Johnny Depp Be A Part Of 'Beetlejuice 2'?

It has been 34 years since the original Beetlejuice hit the theatres and talks of a sequel have been ongoing ever since. Rumors have however been reignited with claims that Depp will reportedly be cast in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Rumors of the potential casting surfaced after Google listed the actor among the cast for the film. The IMDb page for Beetlejuice 2 was also updated to include a potential 2015 release as well as an unverified synopsis.