Sabrina Carpenter joined the colorful guests at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The 23-year-old stole the show on the red carpet when she walked on wearing a sequin floral cut-out dress and a cute headband.

Although she didn't earn any nominations at the award show, Carpenter cheered her colleagues, mentors, and idols while they won. She also announced the release of her then-upcoming album emails i can't send, which has now become her most-acclaimed project.