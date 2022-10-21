TikTok Swifties Were Going Crazy After Her Upcoming Album Was Spotted In Walmart Before The Official Release Date

Taylor created a dynamic she called Midnights Mayhem With Me, where she told her fans the names of her new songs. Then, she shared the TikToks at midnight to be on theme with her album, which was part of a massive marketing campaign for the album due October 21st.

Fans worldwide have been patiently waiting for this date to finally listen to her music, but at the beginning of the release week, a TikTok about the album went viral. User @meester_bravo92, a Taylor Swift fan, shared his curious sighting at Walmart.