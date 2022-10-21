Kim Kardashian continues to slay and set trends in everything she wears, thanks to her established reputation as one of the living, breathing fashion icons. In this black, figure-hugging dress, Kim outdid herself again, and she looks undoubtedly breathtaking. On Instagram, the reality star posted a photo from a recent photo shoot that appeared to be for a campaign with Stuart Weitzman, a luxury footwear retailer. The fall collection features Kardashian as its face.
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Tight Bodysuit And Thigh-High Boots
The Latest
Barbiecore Trend And A Hint Of Kim
The billionaire business magnate embraced the Barbiecore trend while naturally adding her spin. The blonde bombshell is shown in the first image of the carousel, posing in front of a rack of outfits covered in black and silver glitter. She wore a skintight black bodysuit and a long, puffy pink coat. A pair of black sunglasses, a furry pink handbag, and a pair of thigh-high black boots completed the ensemble's accessories.
In the following image, the founder of Skims was squatting in front of a more vibrant clothing rack and was about to take a mirror selfie while holding her phone up. Given that her entire leg is covered in leather, we have to admit that this is impressive.
Queen Of Mirror Selfies
Kim has been wearing much figure-hugging clothing lately, so this trend is undoubtedly here to stay. In a photo posted by the Skims creator, Kim posed in front of her mirror and displayed her famous backside with a hint of sideboob. She wore a lavender catsuit tagged with the Skims name, indicating it as an upcoming product.
The celebrity accessorized the look with knee-high boots and a tiny silver Balenciaga handbag that didn't have much room inside. Many people praised the reality star in the comments section, including Paris Hilton, who added a heart-eye emoji to her comment.
Skims: Made For Everybody
Kim has taken it upon herself to cater to every girl's need since the launch of Skims Swimwear, which is an impressive idea. When she first introduced the line, fans praised it for being "super-inclusive" by featuring unique options such as long-sleeve swim shirts and full-length sarong skirts. However, Kim has since revealed the rationale behind the wide variety of styling options in her swimwear line in the latest episode of The Kardashians, and her remarks were not well received. In direct allusion to her SKIMS swimwear line, Kim continued,
"I wanted to make it like LEGOs," Kim continued, directly referencing her SKIMS swimwear line. "So it could be like, if you want to cover your arms, wear that. If you want to cover your legs, wear that. Like, everyone, pick your insecurity and figure out how to cover it."
A Birthday Event
Kim is 42. On her IG Story, she announced a special birthday event for her 42nd birthday in her mobile game. To learn more, download "Kim Kardashian Hollywood."