Charlotte Ritchie Dishes On Her New Character In 'You' Season 4

Charlotte Ritchie has revealed some information regarding her future part in You season 4, in which she will encounter Joe Goldberg, a role portrayed by Penn Badgley. The well-known actress, who is best recognized for her works in Grantchester and Feel Good, was added to the cast of the Netflix thriller earlier this year as the show's setting shifted from California to London, UK.

 

The upcoming episodes will feature Charlotte as Kate, an art gallery director experienced in dealing with challenging personalities. When Joe starts circling one of Kate's friends, she immediately develops suspicion towards him.

Continue scrolling for more details about what Charlotte said about her role.

Charlotte Teases Her Character

In a statement to Metro regarding the project, Charlotte said, "I'm finishing the Netflix show about a serial killer, You. We've been doing series four and I'm part of the new cast."

The Ghosts actress also spoke about how she initially refused to see the series because she found Joe, the main character, "too creepy."

However, she praised Penn, who plays the character, describing him as a nice guy. Speaking about her character she revealed, "My character is very different from what I've done before."

Giving More Details About Her Character

Last month, the actress also discussed the show with Digital Spy. She addressed an on-set photo that seemingly showed Joe (Penn) and Kate embracing. She explained, "It was a dream sequence! [laughs]... Or was it?! It's an interesting one because it doesn't start that way."

Charlotte said Kate and Joe are not into each other, adding, "It's not like a sort of... that's quite a later development in their story." She further explained that Kate was extremely suspicious of Joe and disliked him at the beginning. Also, Kate can sort of see through Joe, a role Charlotte admitted was great to play because Joe is such a terrible person. However, she noted that Penn is the loveliest person. 

Charlotte Doubted She Could Play Kate

Charlotte's character in You, whom she characterized as "icy" in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, is a far cry from the kindhearted person she portrays on the BBC One sitcom Ghosts.

“I haven't found something as challenging for a really long time," the 33-year-old star said, speaking of her performance in You.

She also revealed that it was quite difficult taking on the role as she first felt she could not do it.

'It Was Nice' Taking On A Different Personality

Charlotte also admitted that "it was nice" playing a role that had a totally different personality from hers. 

"It's always amazing to get an opportunity to play someone that's not like you," she added.

Although Charlotte loved the opportunity to play a different personality, she also made it clear that she didn't want to be anything like the role she played. She stated that it would be terrible and insulting if anyone said she looked like the character.

"It would be terrible if everyone's like, 'Oh, my God, you're so naturalistic in it, it's like seeing you.' That would be really insulting."

You season 4 will premiere in 2023. With everything Charlotte has said about her character in the series, viewers cannot wait to see the film.

