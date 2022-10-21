Charlotte Ritchie Dishes On Her New Character In 'You' Season 4

Charlotte Ritchie has revealed some information regarding her future part in You season 4, in which she will encounter Joe Goldberg, a role portrayed by Penn Badgley. The well-known actress, who is best recognized for her works in Grantchester and Feel Good, was added to the cast of the Netflix thriller earlier this year as the show's setting shifted from California to London, UK.

The upcoming episodes will feature Charlotte as Kate, an art gallery director experienced in dealing with challenging personalities. When Joe starts circling one of Kate's friends, she immediately develops suspicion towards him.

Continue scrolling for more details about what Charlotte said about her role.