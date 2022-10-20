Charlize Theron Wows In Sheer Top & Skirt On Red Carpet

Charlize Theron was devilishly stunning at the LA premiere of The School for Good & Evil on Oct. 18. The 47-year-old actress showed off her still-amazing physique and mile-long legs in an all-black ensemble featuring a sheer top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

A veteran on the red carpet, Theron posed like a pro, making sure all the cameras snapped her best angles. She was joined by co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Kerry Washington, who both looked equally good in their candy-colored frocks.

