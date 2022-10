Last week, Katie Holmes joined the A-list stars in New York City to celebrate 50 years of Bulgari in America. The 43-year-old actress and model showed up in style, wearing her best impression of Fall fashion in a low-cut slip dress and boots.

Holmes recently got off the press tour of her new movie Alone Together and attended the Chloe fashion show in Paris during Fashion Week. So, she's been a busy bee but makes time for important events and we see it all via her Instagram feed.