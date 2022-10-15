Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress

The black-and-white photo showed Zendaya flaunting her small arms and shoulders while in a sweeping red carpet-ready gown.

The bejeweled number boasted white dot details and a long string of buttons down the middle, drawing attention to Zendaya's waistline. The actress paired her dress with heels as she was snapped making her way across a terrace and from sunlight into the shade. British Vogue shared the image on its Facebook account.

Earlier this month, the magazine once again shouted out Zendaya, this time in a fashion-centric way and mentioning her ambassador status for luxury designer Valentino.

"#Zendaya just shut down #ParisFashionWeek… The Emmy-winning actor arrived in Paris for @PpPiccioli’s SS23 @MaisonValentino show in a striking head to toe Valentino Toile Iconographe print look," it wrote.