Zendaya looked gorgeous earlier this year as Vogue profiled her in honor of her Emmy nominations. The Euphoria actress is fast rising as a fashion icon, and this photo showed just why millions are worshipping what she wears. Zendaya was photographed walking while in a sheer and strappy tulle dress, going for a classy finish and one that highlighted her sizzling figure. The former Disney star is known for her willowy frame, long legs, and tiny waist.
Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Tulle Dress
The Latest
'Most Of Them Weren't Right': David Gordon Green Dishes On 'Halloween Ends' Alternative Endings That Didn't Make The Cut
Stuns In A Sheer Dress
The black-and-white photo showed Zendaya flaunting her small arms and shoulders while in a sweeping red carpet-ready gown.
The bejeweled number boasted white dot details and a long string of buttons down the middle, drawing attention to Zendaya's waistline. The actress paired her dress with heels as she was snapped making her way across a terrace and from sunlight into the shade. British Vogue shared the image on its Facebook account.
Earlier this month, the magazine once again shouted out Zendaya, this time in a fashion-centric way and mentioning her ambassador status for luxury designer Valentino.
"#Zendaya just shut down #ParisFashionWeek… The Emmy-winning actor arrived in Paris for @PpPiccioli’s SS23 @MaisonValentino show in a striking head to toe Valentino Toile Iconographe print look," it wrote.
Staying True To Herself
The A-Lister now has every magazine around running after her, and Harper's Bazaar was the lucky one back in February.
"Be true to yourself. Knowing who you are and what you stand for is important, but don’t be afraid to evolve," Zendaya told the magazine. "Always try to focus on creating and doing things that genuinely make you happy, things that feel good in your gut and your heart, and you really can’t go wrong."
Always 'Loved' Fashion
Zendaya, who is always the trendsetter, also spoke of her mindset when it comes to fashion. She explained how she's always loved fashion and saw it as a way to express herself, so she always has a strong opinion on what she's wearing and collaborates with her stylist Law Roach on outfits.
All Set, Career-Wise
The girlfriend to Tom Holland has now starred alongside her beau and she's got fans hooked with Euphoria, also starring Sydney Sweeney. She boasts 154 million Instagram followers and can easily gain millions of likes for her posts.