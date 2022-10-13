This Lily Collins Thriller Movie Is Crushing It On Netflix

Streaming platforms are the places to be for premium movie entertainment if you're not an outdoor person. Netflix is number one on that list, the oldest running platform with access worldwide.

Every month, there's a new movie topping the most-watched list on Netflix, and it's never based on release year. So, you can see a film made years ago beating new releases depending on the viewers' interests and what's put on the platform at each point.

This week, Lily Collins' 2020 movie, Inheritanceis on the Top Ten most-watched list in the US.

More On Inheritance

The mystery thriller surrounds a wealthy family who loses their patriarch, exposing several family secrets. Collins was the daughter in the family who had to hide a key in a bunker following her father's death until she found something that changed her life forever.

Unfortunately, the story didn't land, and it gained a poor review on Rotten Tomatoes (24%), a weighted average of 5.5/10 on IMDb, and 65% audience approval. It didn't matter that the movie had several top actors, including Connie Nielsen and Simon Pegg.

Top Ten On Netflix USA Today

Perhaps, the thrill for the audience on Netflix is the Halloween season which calls for all the jump scares and creepy movies you can get. Inheritance is now 4 on the chart behind the recently released original movies - Last Seen Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Mr. Harrigan's Phone. 

When the movie first got on Netflix, it was two behind Blonde, but Blonde has now dropped to 8 while Rush Hour, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Robin Hood trail behind Inheritance at 5 - 7. Rush Hour 2 and The Redeem Team end the list at 9 and 10.

Another Lily Collins Film On Netflix

Collins starred in another thriller film released this year on Netflix - Windfall. Unlike InheritanceWindfall didn't get such low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It got an average of 59%, then 5.7/10 on IMDb, and 2.8/5 on Letterboxd. It also has a lesser audience rating because it's more cerebral and has an acquired taste.

Coming Soon To Netflix

Upcoming Netflix releases for this final quarter include Wednesday (a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family), Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, The Witcher Blood Origin, They Cloned Tyrone (with Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega), Emily in Paris Season 3 (featuring Lily Collins in the titular role), and more.

