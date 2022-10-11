Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

While the star heartily spoke about her life as a Ukraine-born star new to the United States, she opened up about having her first burger and Coca-Cola in Brooklyn. However, the star noted that she didn't have pizza and at this point, the audience resorted to booing her. Kunis was a good sport as she because amused while feigning offense. The actress thought it was 'very New York' of the audience to boo her. It further escalated when she shared that she did not like eating pizza.

The irony of it all was that, according to the Friends With Benefits actress, her spouse and fellow star, Ashton Kutcher had brought a pizza machine on their anniversary.