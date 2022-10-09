Checkmate! European Chess Champion Cecile Haussernot Stuns In A Sexy Pink Tank Top!

Chess champion, Cécile Haussernot shared a new picture on her Instagram page showing off her street fashion style. The 23-year-old wore a hot pink tank top with a v-neckline and defined cup pushing up her bust.

Her cropped top stopped on her mid-riff baring her toned belly while her pierced belly button peeked above the high-rise denim bottoms she wore. Haussernot wore her curly black hair down and swept it to the side revealing her lightly made-up face.

In more shared pictures to her 30,000-plus followers, Haussernot proves that tank tops are her favorite clothing piece while pink may very well be her favorite color. The Frenchwoman has turned her social media page to a personal style diary but her career is even more cerebral than that.

Haussernot is the current Women International Master title holder and spends her time training young girls interested in playing Chess professionally. She also streams chess tips via her Twitch TV channel.

Professional Chess is an intense indoor sport with strict rules unlike the casual gameplay many folks indulge in with friends and family on game night. Earlier this month, Norwegian Chess Foundation president, Joachim Birger Nilsen resigned from his post for cheating during the 2016-2017 PRO Chess League.

Another incident in the chess world arose when Hans Niemann was accused of cheating in the US Chess Championship at the St. Louis Chess Club. It seems cheating is becoming rampant in Chess games due to the growing need for recognition amongst sub par competitors.

Perhaps the rise in interest came from the success of Netflix's limited-series, The Queen's Gambit in 2020 featuring the award-winning actress, Anya Taylor-Joy. Whatever, the reason, it's good to know there's still some integrity amongst player like Haussernot who seek to preserve the soul of the game.

The two-time European women's champion also loves a good landscape picture and captures picturesque moments for her Instagram feed. Sometimes, she graces the landscape shot with her bright beauty especially when her outfit blends with the background.

Haussernot shared one such picture during summer showing off her floral white dress on a fine balcony in Nice, France. The minidress was a white number with red and pink flowers printed on it and she paired it with a red bolero jacket making the dress pop even more.

We look forward to more street fashion style and chess tips from the WIM title holder. To see other stars who love chess check out Kaia Gerber playing chess in a bikini.