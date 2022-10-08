Gigi Hadid Steps Out In $120 Platform Uggs During Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is proving that the Ugg boots trend is well and truly in. The supermodel has been making October headlines for marching the runways at Paris Fashion Week, but likewise for her street style as she is photographed out and about in the French capital. The Versace ambassador was decidedly off-duty as she was recently spotted in a low-key look, going for olive greens, tans, and a baggy outfit, plus a pair of Uggs retailing for $120.

The 2000s boot that became iconic is making a comeback in 2022.

All Up On The Ugg Trend

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Victor VIRGILE

Photos showed the blonde looking effortlessly stylish as she wore a khaki green and buttoned open jacket, plus a caramel-colored cardigan - both were worn over a simple white shirt. Swathing her supermodel frame in her casual look, Gigi added black sweatpants, with the Ugg boots completing the ensemble. The Guest in Residence founder opted for the Tazz slippers, a fashion staple for her.

Busy With New Business

Gigi Hadid walking
Getty | Marc Piasecki

Gigi continues to make headlines for modeling other peoples' clothes, but she's now designing her own, with 2022 bringing her cashmere and knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

The brand, a sustainable one, has been receiving plenty of press, with Gigi telling Elle:

“I think I have a pretty sustainable way of dressing. I buy things and consume them, but I try to mix them with things I’ve always loved and cherished. I hope that these pieces can be ones that people try to restyle and find a lot of different ways into their personal style.”

Littles Ones In Mind

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Robert Kamau

The sister to Bella Hadid also referenced her daughter Khai, shared with ex and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

“Being a mom, you start to think about what the trends and style might be as your child grows up and what you hope to pass down to her. With that in mind, I think my intention with Guest in Residence is to be able to create fun pieces in their colorways but classic enough that they can transcend many generations and be passed down," the beauty continued.

All In A Name

Gigi Hadid
Getty | Peter White

Noting her brand's unusual name, Gigi explained why she'd chosen Guest in Residence.

“No matter where I was a guest in residence—I always managed to find a home in myself—my internal residence of sorts,” she stated in a press release, adding: “I strived to remain grounded despite the existential feeling that we are guests on this planet and in our bodies…That we are guests in our clothes."

