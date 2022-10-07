Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes

Being a supermodel undoubtedly helped Kendall refine her game because she is a living fashion icon who dazzles in every outfit she wears. But when Kendall isn't doing what she does best—strutting the runway—showing her off-duty looks in California, she's planning to thrill her followers.

However, her Halloween outfits are another way she raises the fashion bar. Jenner keeps it cool, original, and seductive every Halloween by dressing as Pamela Anderson from the movie Barb Wire or drawing inspiration from traditional spooky costumes. The founder of 818 Tequila, Jenner, whose birthday is November 3, frequently incorporates the spooky season into her celebrity-studded birthday celebrations

Kendall Jenner As Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!

On Sunday, October 31, 2021, in West Hollywood, California, the 26-year-old model attended Devin Booker's Halloween birthday celebration dressed exactly as the movie character.

"Mars Attacks! Happy Halloween! "Nice planet, we'll take it," she captioned one photo alongside another.

In the 1996 Tim Burton film, Lisa Marie played the role of the Martian Girl. Other actors in the cast included Glenn Close, Martin Short, Danny DeVito, Pierce Brosnan, and others.

Kendall Jenner As A Witch

Kendall decided to ramp things up in 2018 as she opted for a witch costume.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the image, "Not a costume, a lifestyle."

It appears that the stunning woman decided to dress up as a witch for her birthday and took this selfie in a bathroom. Kendall's outfit included a feathered witch hat, elbow-length gloves, and a silk slip. Pink lips and strong brows were part of her glam, and she wore her hair in messy waves.

Kendall Jenner As Pamela Anderson

The supermodel unveiled her Halloween attire on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that she had dressed up as Pamela Anderson from the 1996 B-movie "Barb Wire," in which Pammy plays a mercenary who uses force to enforce the law in the future. One of Barb's catchphrases from the movie served as Kendall's caption for the image. She added her own 2020 twist to "don't call me babe," and her banner read "Vote" in an attempt to get people to the polls since it was election season.

Kendall As A Victoria's Secret Angel

One of many Halloween costumes Jenner wore in 2018 involved borrowing clothing from Victoria's Secret, as did her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie. She uploaded a photo to Instagram while wearing lacy underwear and large wings, writing the caption, "throwback VS vibe with my sisters thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night @victoriassecret."

