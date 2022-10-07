Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes

Being a supermodel undoubtedly helped Kendall refine her game because she is a living fashion icon who dazzles in every outfit she wears. But when Kendall isn't doing what she does best—strutting the runway—showing her off-duty looks in California, she's planning to thrill her followers.

However, her Halloween outfits are another way she raises the fashion bar. Jenner keeps it cool, original, and seductive every Halloween by dressing as Pamela Anderson from the movie Barb Wire or drawing inspiration from traditional spooky costumes. The founder of 818 Tequila, Jenner, whose birthday is November 3, frequently incorporates the spooky season into her celebrity-studded birthday celebrations