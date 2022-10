Penelope Cruz has had a long run at the Film Festival circuit from Venice to Spain and served timeless looks courtesy of house Chanel. She traveled to Madrid for a Photocall of her movie, En Los Márgenes (On the Fringe).

She had two appearances at the Photocall including one where she went chic in a miniskirt and tweed jacket and another where she embraced androgynous dressing in a pantsuit.

Check out both styles below.