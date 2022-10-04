Doctor Sparks Outrage After Slamming How Unhealthy 'Crumbl' Cookies Are

Crumbl Cookies have become very popular on TikTok, with many users gushing about their wide variety of flavors. However, one doctor does not share the sentiment. Dr. Farhan (@madmedicine) shared a doctor's reaction video on TikTok, which raised lots of debate regarding the nutritional value of the cookies. In the viral video, Farhan criticized the size, taste of the cookie, and even the nutritional benefits of the cookies.

“Crumbl Cookies are horrible for your health,” an overhead text read before the doctor went on to analyze the nutritional value. “Not only does it not taste good, [but] nutrition-wise, it is horrible for you,” he said in the video which currently has over 1.5 million views. His major criticism of the cookies was their nutritional value.