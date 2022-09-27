Netflix Dropped A Huge Copyright Lawsuit Concerning Its Best Series

Bridgerton writer Shonda Rhimes reacted to Netflix's decision, saying, "What started as a fun celebration on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow and Bear's financial benefit."

Shonda added that other people have worked tirelessly to bring the property to life on screen, including Julia Quinn, who created it, and that legal action is required to uphold their rights.

Julia supported Netflix's decision by saying, "Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are wildly talented, and I was flattered and delighted when they began composing 'Bridgerton' songs and sharing with other fans on TikTok. There is a difference, however, between composing on TikTok and recording and performing for commercial gain."

Julia added, "I would hope that Barlow & Bear, who share my position as independent creative professionals, understand the need to protect other professionals' intellectual property, including the characters and stories I created in the 'Bridgerton' novels over twenty years ago."

Despite these issues, author Julia and creator Shonda continue to collaborate on a series of Bridgerton prequel novels.