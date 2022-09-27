Netflix Dropped A Huge Copyright Lawsuit Concerning Its Best Series

Streaming giant Netflix
Shutterstock | 225142323

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

According to reports, Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the Grammy-winning unofficial musical adapted from its popular drama Bridgerton

Following the July production debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the streaming giant filed a lawsuit against The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical creators, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Get the full gist of why Netflix dropped the lawsuit and more below.

The Latest

Sydney Sweeney On The Relationship Rollercoaster In Hollywood

See Gal Gadot Handle A Gun In An Upcoming Action-Packed Netflix Movie

Tom Brady’s $375 Million Contract Pales In Comparison To Floyd Mayweather’s ‘$20 Billion’ Deal

‘Closest I’ve Ever Come To Death’: Sylvester Stallone Couldn't Breathe And Vomited After A Powerful Blow By Boxing Legend

'You Should Be Terrified!': TikToker Shows How Earning Below $25 Per Hour Doesn't Cover Average Cost Of Living

Why Did Netflix Dismiss The Lawsuit?

The streaming service, Netflix, asked for the dismissal of its initial lawsuit against the songwriting team in a court document from Washington, D.C., obtained by Deadline. The document stated, "Plaintiffs Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC and Netflix Studios, LLC hereby dismiss this action with prejudice."

Netflix dismissed the lawsuit against the duo, who go by Barlow & Bear, just one day after they were supposed to respond to the streamer's initial complaint this summer. However, the streaming service gave no additional explanation for their decision.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

There Is More

In addition, it was claimed in the lawsuit that Barlow & Bear sold unauthorized items while selling misrepresentations to the audience about their relationship with the Netflix series. The streamer continued, saying that several of the songs included in their performance copied identical dialogue, character traits, expressions, and other components from Bridgerton. Moreover, the pair planned to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall, but that has now been postponed.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

The Line That Was Crossed

The streamer first commended The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical creators for their commitment to the show, but a line was crossed when they began making money off of stuff that wasn't theirs. Netflix said in a statement via Variety that it "supports fan-generated content, but Barlow & Bear have taken this many steps further, seeking to create multiple revenue streams for themselves without formal permission to utilize the Bridgerton IP."

'Bridgerton' Writers Shonda Rhimes And Julia Quinn Support Netflix's Decision

Bridgerton writer Shonda Rhimes reacted to Netflix's decision, saying, "What started as a fun celebration on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow and Bear's financial benefit." 

Shonda added that other people have worked tirelessly to bring the property to life on screen, including Julia Quinn, who created it, and that legal action is required to uphold their rights.

Julia supported Netflix's decision by saying, "Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are wildly talented, and I was flattered and delighted when they began composing 'Bridgerton' songs and sharing with other fans on TikTok. There is a difference, however, between composing on TikTok and recording and performing for commercial gain." 

Julia added, "I would hope that Barlow & Bear, who share my position as independent creative professionals, understand the need to protect other professionals' intellectual property, including the characters and stories I created in the 'Bridgerton' novels over twenty years ago."

Despite these issues, author Julia and creator Shonda continue to collaborate on a series of Bridgerton prequel novels.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.