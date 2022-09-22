Rude Starbucks Employee Forgot His Mic On As He Criticized Customer's Order

One of the common occurrences in an organization is conflict between customers and employees. Successful organizations value their customers and always tell their employees to treat them with great respect. However, sometimes, employees come in contact with rude customers who test their patience. On the other hand, customers can meet unruly or rude employees that can cause them to have a bad day.

When such things happen, how either party handles the situation goes a long way to resolving matters quickly. However, when either party proves headstrong, things can get worse.

An example of a workplace conflict between a customer and an employee was brought to the fore recently on TikTok. A TikToker and longtime Starbucks customer, April Buckles, shared a video detailing her encounter with one of the company's staff. The loyal customer claimed she overheard the employee making jokes about her order.

Get the full gist of April's encounter with the Starbucks employee below.