Sydney Sweeney's Braless Suit Is A Major Head-Turner

Sydney Sweeney was a vision in yellow at the Emmys' Night Before Party. Going chic in a vibrant pantsuit from 2022-popular brand Cong Tri, the actress rocked form-fitting trousers with a slightly flared pant leg and highlighted her supped waist with a cinched blazer.
Posting the look on Instagram, the twice Emmy nominee -- who this year was nominated for her roles in HBO's Euphoria and The White Lotus hit series -- showed off the elegant ensemble with a photoshoot by beauty and fashion photographer Michelle Monique, and snagged over 2.3 million likes from her 14.2 million followers.
