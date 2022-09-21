Having walked away with a throng of Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations this year, stars of the Mike White-created comedy-drama have been a major topic of conversation lately, with both Sweeney and Daddario making headlines these past few days. Both actresses were nominated in the same category, "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series or movie," although it was co-star Jennifer Coolidge who went home with the Emmy. Likewise, Sweeney was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series," with the award going to Ozark's Julia Garner.

Now in the news for their stunning Emmy red-carpet looks (Daddario went sheer in a beaded Dior one-shoulder gown), the two co-stars were the hottest topic at the Louboutin Dinner in November, where they famously recreated a White Lotus scene. Give it a look below.

It's also worth mentioning that Cong Tri has been a celeb favorite on the red carpet this year, with stars such as Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Glee's Lea Michele showcasing the brand's designs at events. And let's not forget about Zendaya's “Unexpected Wonders” Bulgari campaign, in which she dazzled in a low-cut jumpsuit with bouffant sleeves.