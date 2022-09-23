Parents Teach Their Son A Lesson After He Abandoned His Daughter With No Child Support

https://unsplash.com/photos/zlA7c39DfFk
https://unsplash.com/photos/zlA7c39DfFk | https://unsplash.com/photos/zlA7c39DfFk

TikTok
Al Mamun

 "Till death do us apart" or "Family is forever" — are the vows we make when we get married or have children. But what happens when those vows are broken?

 

When one family member breaks their promises, it can cause a ripple effect that destroys everything in its path. This is precisely what happened to one family after the father abandoned his daughter. Sometimes, the parents move on and try to forget about their ordeal, but no matter what they do, the pain never goes away.

 

The father in this story is a perfect example of someone who broke his family's vows. He abandoned his daughter when she was just a child and never looked back. But karma has a way of catching up to people like him.

 

A Reddit post with the handle u/Dull-Handle-7586, who will be getting married soon, posted an interesting story about her family- specifically, her father. She explained how livid he became when he realized he would lose a lot of money because his parents didn't know about their granddaughter's (u/Dull Handle-7586) existence.

 

So, here is how it goes.

 

The OP is getting married. She met at university, and they have been together for eight years. Her fiancée's family hails from the same city as her father's, and they are a boisterous group. The OP explained that her grandparents from her father's side discovered about her and her wedding because of a lot of intermingled business and personal connections. They eventually want to be in touch and meet her and my fiancée, who seems to be a grandson of an acquaintance of theirs.

 

The OP explained how her grandparents found out about her and were very angry that her father never told them. As a result, they decided to give her a gift from his trust fund to cover all the child support and education expenses he should have paid if he had been there. This has enraged the author's father because he sees it as a large sum of money, which will significantly impact his finances for the next two years at least. Her father also hinted that if she didn't return the money, he might be compelled to find a job, and his present wife and children would be harmed.

 

The writer, however, said she didn't need the money and was entitled to it and wanted to use it to pay off my mother's debt. That way, when she retires, she can do whatever she wants without worrying about money. So, she's not going to return the money.

 

The details of this story, as well as the response from the AITA community, are given below. Keep reading to learn more!

 

The Latest

Teen's Particular Method Of Confronting Her Father Opens A Discussion About Family Roles

The Awful Truth That Broke A Family

Tom Brady Shares Why Boxing Isn't His Sport, Despite Earning $7M Less Than Canelo Alvarez

'If This Guy Ate Right...': 7ft NBA Legend Shares Controversial Opinion On How Michael Jordan's Legacy Could've Been Even Greater

Kroger Customer Switches Food Price Tags, Igniting Debate On Whether It's Considered Stealing

Estranged Father Angry After Abandoned Daughter Refuses To Return Money Given To Her By His Parents

Estranged Father Angry After Abandoned Daughter Refuses To Return Money Given To Her By His Parents
https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/ | Reddit

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Negative Comments In TikTok Video

By Bryce Cameron

Grandparents Were Pissed After Finding Out How Their Son Treated Her

Estranged Father Angry After Abandoned Daughter Refuses To Return Money Given To Her By His Parents
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

Abandoned Daughter Wants To Pay Off Her Mother's Debt

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

Turns Out - The Mother Has No Debt

Estranged Father Angry After Abandoned Daughter Refuses To Return Money Given To Her By His Parents
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

The Comments Are Largely In Favor Of The Daughter

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

Grandparents Sticking Up For Their Grandaughter

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

Commenters Giving Tips On How Best To Handle This Situation

https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/
reddit | https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/x1h05k/aita_for_forcing_my_father_to_pay_child_support/

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.