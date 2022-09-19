Dwayne Johnson Shocked As Famous Hollywood Actor Mocks His Childhood Dream

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent most of his childhood hoping that he would become a CIA agent. Considering the type of body that he's built throughout his 50 years on this earth, it certainly makes sense why he wanted to be an agent. He would be able to take down anybody and he also has an intelligent mind that would allow him to track what people are doing as some CIA agents do.

However, his childhood dream hasn't been something that everybody has always been aligned with. Many people have made some interesting comments about him not being able to accomplish that goal and also that he wouldn't have been a great agent if he did decide to go down that path. That one person happened to be one of his best friends, Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart Knocks The Rock

When The Rock said that he wanted to be a CIA agent, Kevin Hart had a messed-up thing to say and you can tell that bothered The Rock.

“Well, thank god that didn’t fu***ng happen. Jesus Christ, we’d all be in trouble.” To which Johnson comically responded with, “What do you mean? What that’s supposed to mean? I would be a great agent for the agency!” After this, he finally revealed that the subject that he picked was criminology.

The Rock Should Be Happy With What He's Done

Despite what Dwayne Johnson wanted to do throughout his career, he should be happy with what he's accomplished. He's done more than 99% of the world can ever wish to dream and has a net worth that's nearly $1 billion. If he could go back and become a CIA agent, maybe he would be, but what he's accomplished is nothing that you look over and it has to be recognized as one of the biggest success stories in history.

Can Still Be A CIA Agent

If Dwayne Johnson really wants to be a CIA agent, there's a good chance that he could possibly be one in the next couple of years. It's unlikely that he would ever decide to go down that route, but he certainly has the brain and intelligence to be able to do something like that.

Has Played Similar Roles In His Movies

Luckily for Dwayne Johnson, he's been fortunate enough to be able to play a CIA agent and other things that are similar to what he wanted to be in his life in some of his movies.

