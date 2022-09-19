Dwayne Johnson Shocked As Famous Hollywood Actor Mocks His Childhood Dream

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent most of his childhood hoping that he would become a CIA agent. Considering the type of body that he's built throughout his 50 years on this earth, it certainly makes sense why he wanted to be an agent. He would be able to take down anybody and he also has an intelligent mind that would allow him to track what people are doing as some CIA agents do.

However, his childhood dream hasn't been something that everybody has always been aligned with. Many people have made some interesting comments about him not being able to accomplish that goal and also that he wouldn't have been a great agent if he did decide to go down that path. That one person happened to be one of his best friends, Kevin Hart.