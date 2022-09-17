Inside Sofia Vergara's Relationship With 'Modern Family's Stella 

Vergara shared her experiences with her on-screen hubby, Jay Pritchett, who was played by Ed O'Neill. The Columbian actress praised O'Neill for being a professional and explained how they got along very well while filming the show. In one of the episodes of Rob Lowe's Literally podcast, Sofia shared "It was amazing, in 11 years, we didn't even have one disagreement."

Per Looper, the actress further explained how O'Neill never annoyed her, "We tried to do our thing and go home. We didn't like drama." They worked in a peaceful environment and incorporated hard work to prepare for the show.