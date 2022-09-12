With all of the trade rumors that were circulating about the Brooklyn Nets and superstar Kevin Durant, many teams were reportedly interested. Of those teams, the most likely ones seemed to be the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, or Phoenix Suns.
NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Wanted To Play With Kevin Durant Again
The Latest
Stephen Curry Wanted Kevin Durant
In a recent interview, Stephen Curry talked about the possibility of playing with Kevin Durant once again and his response might surprise many.
“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood.
"I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude,"
Curry Doubles Down On Playing With Durant
Not only did Steph just say that, but he had a ton more to say. The possibility of Kevin Durant coming back to Golden State really seemed like a possible opportunity here.
“And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’...but you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed, said Curry.
And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.
“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”
Would This Work For Golden State?
If the Golden State Warriors did acquire Kevin Durant, this team would have undoubtedly been the best in basketball once again. There's a reason why they're one of the best teams in the NBA already and that was evident a year ago by them winning an NBA title.
Durant Could Still Be Traded
Although Kevin Durant did decide to stay with the Brooklyn Nets for this season, there's a possibility that he could still get traded sometime within the next few years.
Now, we can't take the Golden State Warriors off this list because there's a true opportunity that he's going to end up back in the Bay Area.