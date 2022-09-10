MMA News: Tony Ferguson Talks Mess On Khabib Nurmagomedov

Not only did he say that he isn't retired, but he said way worse than that and is waiting on Khabib to step in the ring with him:

“We got the greenlight,” Ferguson revealed. “We’re waiting on Khabib’s fat a**. I actually called him Khabib. Did you guys hear that s***? We’re waiting on ‘Fathead’s fat a** and I’m going to be real with you, we got the greenlight from the brass, went and talked to them.

“We got the greenlight from his coach. We got the greenlight from his agent. His agent comes up and tries to hug me, he was all in pink, f****** looked like Pinky from Friday. It was funny as f***. You can spot him anywhere. He comes up and he’s like ‘let’s do this.’ In reality, we’re just waiting for Khabib’s fat ass.”

“He’s the one that’s scared,” Ferguson said. “Whether it’s a fight or not, we’ll go and coach and I’m sure we’ll make it entertaining.

“He’ll break before the fighters around that team and I’ve still got some good material that I haven’t used yet so I’m just waiting for that thing.”