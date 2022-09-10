MMA News: Tony Ferguson Talks Mess On Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Shutterstock | 3886433

Sports
Jon Conahan

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been scheduled to fight five different times, and they have never gotten in the ring together. It's somewhat interesting why it keeps happening, but no one necessarily knows the exact reasons for every one of them.

Khabib is now "retired," he says, but Ferguson doesn't believe that's the case.

Ferguson Thinks He Can Get Khabib Out Of Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Shutterstock | 3886433

Khabib has constantly mentioned that his MMA career is over, and Ferguson truly doesn't believe that, saying the following:

“I am the one to get him out of retirement,” Ferguson said during UFC 279 media day. “That dude’s not retired.

“When it comes down to it, when you lose somebody, you have to take some time off, you have to think and you have to do whatever you have to do but his father had said the fight to make was myself and Khabib. Before he passed away, he did say that and Khabib has that in his mindset.”

Ferguson Keeps Going After Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Wikimedia | Maqivi

Not only did he say that he isn't retired, but he said way worse than that and is waiting on Khabib to step in the ring with him:

“We got the greenlight,” Ferguson revealed. “We’re waiting on Khabib’s fat a**. I actually called him Khabib. Did you guys hear that s***? We’re waiting on ‘Fathead’s fat a** and I’m going to be real with you, we got the greenlight from the brass, went and talked to them.

“We got the greenlight from his coach. We got the greenlight from his agent. His agent comes up and tries to hug me, he was all in pink, f****** looked like Pinky from Friday. It was funny as f***. You can spot him anywhere. He comes up and he’s like ‘let’s do this.’ In reality, we’re just waiting for Khabib’s fat ass.”

“He’s the one that’s scared,” Ferguson said. “Whether it’s a fight or not, we’ll go and coach and I’m sure we’ll make it entertaining.

“He’ll break before the fighters around that team and I’ve still got some good material that I haven’t used yet so I’m just waiting for that thing.”

Is Khabib Really Retired?

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Wikimedia | Airotcivss

It's tough to say if Khabib is truly retired because we have seen so many different fighters come back after their retirement. Khabib could be another one of these incidents in the MMA world.

Who Would Win The Fight?

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Wikimedia | Yarpcyber

Determining who would win this fight is tricky because both are two of the best that have ever been inside the ring. We like Khabib to win this one, but there's no right or wrong answer on who could be the bout's winner.

