Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, committed to buying the social network Twitter in April, but backed out of the deal months later.

Musk maintains that Twitter misled him when they said only five percent of the accounts on the network were bots.

In an effort to force Musk to complete his $44 billion acquisition, Twitter filed a lawsuit. Musk and the social media company are now locked in a legal battle -- and the billionaire scored a win in the case this week.