Kaley Cuoco is showing off her stunning figure in a strappy and classy red dress. The sitcom star continues to turn heads with her flawless sense of style - while this photo isn't new, it's still making the rounds on Instagram. Kaley, 36, stunned as she highlighted her trim frame and curves in the low-cut and slinky red number, one coming with spaghetti straps and seeing her rock the braless trend. The HBO Max star wowed in the red carpet look, with fan accounts quickly reposting the image.
Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Plunging Red Dress
A Little Bit Of Kaley
Kaley is happy to share what's in her life; from boyfriend Tom Pelphrey to her favorite things. Speaking to NY Mag about things she can't live without, the gym lover revealed one accessory she swears by: the $40 Rollga Foam Roller.
"I started using this a couple years ago. It has completely changed my life. It has these big divots, so I can wiggle around on my side or back or legs and get the spots that are extra tender. I work out and ride horses a lot; my legs get extremely sore from horseback riding, so I basically don’t go a day without using the Rollga. I really enjoy using it after I shower at night. I’ll watch TV and roll around on it for a bit," she revealed.
Blanket Love
Also listed was the Kashwere blanket that Kaley cozies up with inside her Hidden Hills mansion. "These blankets are heavenly. We have maybe 20 around the house? Even though they’re not something I’ve had my whole life, the blankets remind me of home. They’ve also become my staple gift for people. I literally have some in packages inside a cabinet in case I need a last-minute gift for someone. They’re so comfortable," the blonde added.
'Accepting' That She's 'Normal'
Even A-Listers are people! The actress further noted:
“I think that's been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman. I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well. I can’t imagine life without it.”
Kaley is also enjoying an ambassador role for both Olly wellness and Smirnoff vodka.