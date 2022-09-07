Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Plunging Red Dress

Kaley is happy to share what's in her life; from boyfriend Tom Pelphrey to her favorite things. Speaking to NY Mag about things she can't live without, the gym lover revealed one accessory she swears by: the $40 Rollga Foam Roller.

"I started using this a couple years ago. It has completely changed my life. It has these big divots, so I can wiggle around on my side or back or legs and get the spots that are extra tender. I work out and ride horses a lot; my legs get extremely sore from horseback riding, so I basically don’t go a day without using the Rollga. I really enjoy using it after I shower at night. I’ll watch TV and roll around on it for a bit," she revealed.