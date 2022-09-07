Washington Woman Escapes Abduction By Man She Tried To Help

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Camas, Washington after the homeowner found a woman banging on the door, saying that she had just jumped from a moving vehicle after being kidnapped in Vancouver.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a woman in the front yard who appeared in distress.

"The female reported that while she was near Mill Plain Blvd/ Grand Blvd, a male approached her vehicle and asked her for some water. She helped the male out by providing him some water and then allowed the male to get into her vehicle," police said. Once in the vehicle, the male produced a knife and used the threat of violence to take control of the car and then drove with the female victim to the area of NE 28th Street/ NE 233rd Avenue."