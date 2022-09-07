Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Little Black Dress

Jennifer Aniston is 53 years old, gorgeous, and a megastar that still has the sex appeal and comedic timing that endeared her to millions of people around the world as Rachel Green in the hit television show Friends. Now that the show has ended nearly two decades ago, Jen is still just as famous as she was then and still continues to command the screen as a formidable talent.

These days, she is starring in the hit show The Morning Show alongside her very good friend and producing mate. Reese Witherspoon. Her Instagram feed is where she has begun keeping in contact with her fans, and currently, she boasts more than 40.7 million followers.