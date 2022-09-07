Demi Moore Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body In Last Days Of Summer

As Summer fades into Fall, Demi Moore soaks the last days of the warm season in a bikini. The actress shared new pictures of herself at sea in Greece, first on a paddleboard and second in a boat. At 60, she feels more alive than ever and is dedicated to finding paradise everywhere she goes.

Moore spent her summer at sea following the announcement of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis' degenerative illness. Thanks to her collaboration with swimwear brand, Andies, there wasn't a shortage of trunks to wear this summer.

Living It Up In Greece

Moore's latest picture showed her standing on a boat in Greece wearing a white knitted bikini consisting of a halter neck top and high-waist bottoms. The swimwear highlighted her toned abs, long legs, and glowing skin as she beamed at the camera.

Moore wore black sunglasses to keep the sun from her eyes, wrapped her black hair in a messy bun, then stretched her arms behind her head, revealing clean-shaven pits.

Lounging On A Paddleboard

In the second slide, the actress showed more skin wearing a skimpy black bikini as she lounged on a paddleboard. She let her long black hair down but kept her sunglasses on as the weather was still hot.

Moore noted that she found paradise in the Greece ocean during her vacation via her captions. She stretched out on the paddleboard showing a closer view of her toned muscles.

Skincare In Greece

Moore shared more vacation snaps with her pet dog making a rare appearance and proving she wasn't alone in Greece. In the post below, the actress wore a white bikini and leaned forward while sitting on the edge of her vacation boat.

This position let her wet, long curls fall to the front and gave a closer look at her sunscreen spray laying beneath her foot. It further showed that, even though Moore was having maximum fun, she didn't neglect her skincare.

Pooltime At Home

If we had to choose one vacation picture as the best this summer, it'll be a long day because Moore had a lot of beautiful bikini moments. The actress didn't limit her fun to the open seas and ocean but she enjoyed private swims at home as well. She wore a plunging neckline white one-piece with a keyhole on the front and a plunging backline revealing her smooth skin.

