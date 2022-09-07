Demi Moore Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body In Last Days Of Summer

As Summer fades into Fall, Demi Moore soaks the last days of the warm season in a bikini. The actress shared new pictures of herself at sea in Greece, first on a paddleboard and second in a boat. At 60, she feels more alive than ever and is dedicated to finding paradise everywhere she goes.

Moore spent her summer at sea following the announcement of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis' degenerative illness. Thanks to her collaboration with swimwear brand, Andies, there wasn't a shortage of trunks to wear this summer.

