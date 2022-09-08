5 Things You Probably Don't Know About LeBron James And Kevin Hart's Friendship

Well - it depends on how you look at it. But Kevin Hart has tried to help Lebron make business decisions (f you call a bribe a business decision)! He said about calling LeBron to his home city Philadelphia and to his favorite team the 76ers, “Oh my god, listen. I have already tried. I sent him, uh, I sent him $40, he didn’t accept it. I tried it already. I really did send him $40. And said, ‘come to Philly’. He said kiss his a**.”

At least he was looking out for his friend! And it looks like Kevin does that for all his friends.

Kevin is also friends with Kevin Durant - another notable basketball player. When it came to the NBA Finals in 2017, however, he can only really root for one of his friends. Before the historical Cleveland Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors matchup came to be, however, he gave the most politically correct answer ever! Check it out!

If that is not a true friendship goal representation, what really is?