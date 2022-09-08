LeBron James and Kevin Hart are huge stars! LeBron is a basketball legend and Kevin is a huge comedy actor. However, even though they are in the spotlight, they have the most unexpected friendship. It exists, though! Here is a look into their friendship.
5 Things You Probably Don't Know About LeBron James And Kevin Hart's Friendship
They Are Public About Their Friendship
Back in 2020, Lebron shared birthday wishes for Kevin on Instagram. He posted, "LOUD A$$ Happy Born-Day to my big lil bitty ass brother @kevinhart4real!! We’ve had so many fun times so far but I’m more looking forward to what’s in store from this point on! Love you Champ!! 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑 LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE."
They Like To Tease Each Other
When LeBron first went to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin went to Ohio to perform a comedy show. In it, he had the crown laughing with a joke about Shaquille O'Neal, who was playing for the Cavaliers also. To put it lightly, he was on LeBron's side! Check out the joke here.
They Were Going To Work Together
In 2013, Lebron and Kevin were set to star as brothers in a comedy dubbed
He's Helped Him Out In His Career
Well - it depends on how you look at it. But Kevin Hart has tried to help Lebron make business decisions (f you call a bribe a business decision)! He said about calling LeBron to his home city Philadelphia and to his favorite team the 76ers, “Oh my god, listen. I have already tried. I sent him, uh, I sent him $40, he didn’t accept it. I tried it already. I really did send him $40. And said, ‘come to Philly’. He said kiss his a**.”
At least he was looking out for his friend! And it looks like Kevin does that for all his friends.
Kevin is also friends with Kevin Durant - another notable basketball player. When it came to the NBA Finals in 2017, however, he can only really root for one of his friends. Before the historical Cleveland Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors matchup came to be, however, he gave the most politically correct answer ever! Check it out!
If that is not a true friendship goal representation, what really is?