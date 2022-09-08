5 Things You Probably Don't Know About LeBron James And Kevin Hart's Friendship

LeBron James close up
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Ingrid Vasquez

LeBron James and Kevin Hart are huge stars! LeBron is a basketball legend and Kevin is a huge comedy actor. However, even though they are in the spotlight, they have the most unexpected friendship. It exists, though! Here is a look into their friendship.

The Latest

19-Year-Old Live Streams His Shooting Spree That Left 4 Dead, 3 Injured In Memphis

Elon Musk Scores Major Win In Legal Battle Against Twitter

Judge Tells Biden Admin To Turn Over Fauci & Jean-Pierre's 'Misinfromation' Emails Sent To Facebook

Rebel Wilson Is 'Really Serious About Workouts,' Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says

These Are Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Exercises

They Are Public About Their Friendship

kevin hart
Shutterstock | 470467

Back in 2020, Lebron shared birthday wishes for Kevin on Instagram. He posted, "LOUD A$$ Happy Born-Day to my big lil bitty ass brother @kevinhart4real!! We’ve had so many fun times so far but I’m more looking forward to what’s in store from this point on! Love you Champ!! 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑 LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE."

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

They Like To Tease Each Other

LeBron James
Shutterstock | 564025

When LeBron first went to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin went to Ohio to perform a comedy show. In it, he had the crown laughing with a joke about Shaquille O'Neal, who was playing for the Cavaliers also. To put it lightly, he was on LeBron's side! Check out the joke here.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

They Were Going To Work Together

kevin hart
Shutterstock | 673594

In 2013, Lebron and Kevin were set to star as brothers in a comedy dubbed Ballers. The project, however, did not come to be. It had nothing to do with their friendship though. Lebron decided to set his focus on basketball and ended up winning three championships from 2013 onward. He is now working on expanding his brand outside of basketball. Kevin is also working on successfully rebranding as a dramatic actor.

He's Helped Him Out In His Career

LeBron James
Shutterstock | 564025

Well - it depends on how you look at it. But Kevin Hart has tried to help Lebron make business decisions (f you call a bribe a business decision)! He said about calling LeBron to his home city Philadelphia and to his favorite team the 76ers, “Oh my god, listen. I have already tried. I sent him, uh, I sent him $40, he didn’t accept it. I tried it already. I really did send him $40. And said, ‘come to Philly’. He said kiss his a**.”

At least he was looking out for his friend! And it looks like Kevin does that for all his friends.

Kevin is also friends with Kevin Durant - another notable basketball player. When it came to the NBA Finals in 2017, however, he can only really root for one of his friends. Before the historical Cleveland Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors matchup came to be, however, he gave the most politically correct answer ever! Check it out!

If that is not a true friendship goal representation, what really is?

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.