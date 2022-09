A few days after celebrating her birthday, Dua Lipa shared pictures of her magical moment with her 86.2 million followers. The singer who turned 27 had a private dinner with family and friends but that wasn't the talk of the town. Fans couldn't get enough of her fashion sense as shown via Instagram.

From figure-hugging black dresses to cutouts and meshes, every piece of clothing flaunted the singer's toned body.