Hailee previously revealed her wellness routine as well as how she trains for physical roleFirst off, she is a firm believer in the benefits of staying hydrated and knows exactly when her body wants some hydration. She keeps her water bottles by her side at all times and when she does not, she reminds herself to drink water by setting alarms on her phone.

Hailee strives to live a healthy lifestyle and one sure way to do that is to work out. Her favorite way to work up a sweat is working out with her dad, who is a fitness trainer, and knows exactly what she needs to do to stay in shape. Working out with her dad is “very challenging and very hard but so much fun.” They typically do circuit training and cardio together and she relies on her dad-trainer to “switch it up and keep it fresh” while also pushing her to her highest ability.