The New York Knicks have made Donovan Mitchell their top priority. They have young players and eight tradeable first-round picks, so they could virtually outbid every single offer the Utah Jazz get for him.

However, that doesn't mean that they will give up all of their assets just to land Mitchell, so they could still be in the market for other potential trade candidates. Here, we gathered some names that make sense, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.