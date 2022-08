Selena Gomez ushered in her 30th year in grand style thanks to Versace and the presence of her best friends. The actress invited some of her colleagues turned friends to her intimate formal party last month.

E! reported that the guests came dressed to the nines in their formal wear to compliment the elaborate décor that brought the private venue alive. Although the entire affair was hush-hush, Gomez shared a picture of her party dress and looked dreamy.

Check it out below.