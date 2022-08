While on vacation in Italy with her sister Stella, Vanessa decided to flaunt a pair of tiny bikinis against the breathtaking beach and ocean scenery. She displayed her curves in the bikini photo while wearing a strapless matching bralette to highlight her chest.

In addition, she also wore a green button-down shirt, glittery sandals, and black sunglasses to accessorize her look. Meanwhile, she pulled back her brown hair into a low bun.

Vanessa soaked in the sun while standing with her head up on a beach with white sand in front of the famous alps.

The Princess Switch actress exuded an unwavering sense of confidence and positivity as she posed for the photo.