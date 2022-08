The Chicago Cubs hoped Nick Madrigal to be a marquee name in Major League Baseball by this point in his development. However, the talented second baseman struggled to stay healthy and wasn't very productive even when he was on the field.

But finally, it seems like the former White Sox infielder is starting to come together, hitting .321 with a .406 OBP and a 9.2% walk rate since returning from injury on August 4.