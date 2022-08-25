Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are undoubtedly a power couple. The pair took to social media to display their carousel of loved-up snaps during their recent Wade World Tour vacation.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Pack On The PDA on "Wade World Tour"
The 49-year-old actress showed she was having a great time in Spain with her husband and flaunted a public display of affection (PDA) on social media. On August 22, the actress took to Instagram to share an affectionate video on the yacht. The clip showed Union trying to capture the skyline while her husband, Dwyane, appeared to bite her behind.
Per Nypost, the clip also showed the couple dancing together and the actress flaunting her fit figure in a two-piece zebra-print bikini. Union also posted another clip that showed the actress and her husband having a date night.
About The Wade World Tour
The Wade World Tour is a tour in Wade and Union go on every year and are later joined by their friends as they travel, yachting internationally and partying at various lavish locations. According to Union's carousel of pictures, the Wade world tour for 2022 started on Saturday, August 20. The snap showed the couple enjoying a spa day in Spain at Hospes Maricel, where they got massages.
The couple's wedding anniversary is August 30. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia. The 40-year-old retired NBA player also has other children from his previous relationships. A daughter, 15-year-old Zaya, and two sons, 20-year-old Zaire and 8-year-old Xavier.
Basking In Beauty Hour On The Yacht
The Top Five actress had a big smile on her face as she enjoyed the annual tour in Mallorca, Spain. Among the series of loved-up snaps, the actress basked in her beauty hour as she modeled a lime green two-piece bikini with cut-out details. The picture showed her sitting on the yacht's deck as she laughed with her dark curly hair falling towards the back. She also sat next to two glasses of rosé and a plate of fruit.
Another image showed the NBA star relaxing shirtless on a lounger as he flaunted his toned torso and broad chest. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress was spotted sitting next to him in the selfie, rocking a black spaghetti strap dress which she paired with a leopard print headband.
A Snippet Of 'Date Night In Mallorca Spain'
Per Daily Mail, the mother-of-one gave a Snippet of a date night on August 22, which she captioned, "Date night in Mallorca, Spain" with a red heart emoji. The clip, which was sound-tracked Despechá, Spanish crooner Rosalía's song, showed the actress cladded in a beige knit tunic.
In the clip, she asked her NBA star spouse, 'Where we going tonight, babe?' and he replied with,' I don't know either, because we didn't read the email.' A video featured the couple having a romantic outdoor date night which featured rose petals and candles.