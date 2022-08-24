NFL News: Bills Trade OL Cody Ford To Arizona Cardinals

Like all NFL teams, the Buffalo Bills had until 4 pm on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 80 players. And they made an interesting move ahead of said deadline.
The Bills traded offensive lineman Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the roster cut deadline. In return, the Cardinals sent a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Bills for the lineman.
Ford was originally a second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. Now, he'll reunite with his former college teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, in Arizona.