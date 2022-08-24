NFL News: Bills Trade OL Cody Ford To Arizona Cardinals

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke with reporters following the trade Tuesday. He confirmed that the former second-round pick wouldn't be a starter in Buffalo.

"Ultimately, he wasn't gonna start for us," Beane said at the Bills' training facility. "We had kind of said this was the group that we're rolling with. That decision was made."

Ford himself admitted to The Athletic recently that he did not want to be a backup. However, he acknowledged that he had work to do to win a starting spot.

"I don't know anybody who would accept being a backup," Ford said, "but at the end of the day, as competitors, we need to check ourselves before we look at anything else.

"I'd love to not be in the position that I'm in, but at the same time, I haven't done what I've needed to do to be where I want to be."