The Memphis Grizzlies are a much better team now than they were supposed to be at this point in their rebuild. The Ja Morant era helped them hit the ground running after letting go of their lifelong stars, and they look like a perennial playoff contender.

The Grizzlies have been so good that they've been a formidable rival for the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. However, experience prevailed, and the Dubs got the best of him en route to the ring.