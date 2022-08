The Los Angeles Lakers haven't been able to do much to improve their roster in the off-season. They don't have many valuable assets to trade, nor a lot of cap space to sign free agents, and a lot of that has to do with Russell Westbrook's contract.

For months, the Lakers have unsuccessfully shopped Westbrook. That's why it's just a matter of time before they realize they need to part ways with multiple draft picks if they want to get his contract off their books.