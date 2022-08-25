The 'Genesee River Killer' Had More Than A Dozen Victims

Shawcross admitted to 11 murders and wrote a confession that was 80 pages long. Shawcross' defense attorneys tried to claim he was insane, but that claim did not hold up in court. A judge sentenced him to 250 years in prison.
During his second killing spree, his victims were:
Dorothy "Dotsie" Blackburn, 27;
Anna Marie Steffen, 28;
Dorothy Keeler, 59;
Patricia "Patty" Ives, 25;
June Stott, 30;
Marie Welch, 22;
Frances "Franny" Brown, 22;
Kimberly Logan, 30;
Elizabeth "Liz" Gibson, 29;
Darlene Trippi, 32;
June Cicero, 33;
Felicia Stephens, 20
Parents of Shawcross's victims expressed disgust that he had previously gone to prison yet was paroled, allowing his killing spree to continue.
″The punishment should fit the crime,″ one of the victim's fathers told the Associated Press at the time. ″I think that after killing that little girl, his life should have been taken. What about the rights of the people who are dead?″
Arthur Shawcross died in prison in 2008 at the age of 63.