The 'Genesee River Killer' Had More Than A Dozen Victims

It took less that a year for Shawcross to kill again on March of 1988. Dorothy Blackburn, a 27-year-old prostitute, was strangled to death on March 24, 1988. Hunters found her body in the Genesee River.

Three more murders took place in short order in 1989. All of these murders were unsolved, so the FBI got involved and made the connection that all murders involved strangulation and bodies being dumped in rivers.

The bodies of three more young prostitutes turned up between December 1989 and January 1990. Authorities ran criminal background checks on possible suspects, but Shawcross' previous records were still sealed, so he didn't show up in any of these checks.

But on January 2, 1990, a police helicopter searching for a body along the river spotted a man on a bridge near one of the murder victims. This led to Shawcross being arrested two days later.