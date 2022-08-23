'More Diverse Representation Is Not A Bad Idea': Lisa Kudrow Talks About 'Friends' Whiteness

After acknowledging in a 2020 interview that Friends "would not be an all-white cast, for sure" if it were made today, Lisa Kudrow has spoken up again about the show's lack of diversity.

The 59-year-old actress, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom during its 10-season run, told The Daily Beast in a recent interview that if a Friends movie were to be made, "it would need to be more current—and more diverse representation is not a bad idea."

The show has received a lot of criticism for not featuring people of color during its entire run.