'More Diverse Representation Is Not A Bad Idea': Lisa Kudrow Talks About 'Friends' Whiteness

Closeup of Lisa Kudrow
Shutterstock | 1092671

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

After acknowledging in a 2020 interview that Friends "would not be an all-white cast, for sure" if it were made today, Lisa Kudrow has spoken up again about the show's lack of diversity.

The 59-year-old actress, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom during its 10-season run, told The Daily Beast in a recent interview that if a Friends movie were to be made, "it would need to be more current—and more diverse representation is not a bad idea."

The show has received a lot of criticism for not featuring people of color during its entire run.

'You Write What You Know'

Cast of "Friends" posing together
Shutterstock | 842245

When asked by The Daily Beast how she felt about Friends' diversity problem, Kudrow replied, "Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college," referring to co-creators and executive producers David Crane and Marta Kauffman. "And for shows especially, when it's going to be a comedy that's character-driven, you write what you know."

Kauffman's Acknowledgment Of Show's Whiteness

Closeup of Marta Kauffman
Shutterstock | 3695024

The Emmy award-winning actress explained that the creators were referencing their own experiences. "They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of color," she added. "I think at that time, the big problem that I was seeing was, 'Where's the apprenticeship?'"

Kauffman has acknowledged Friends' lack of diversity, which led her to donate $4 million to her alma mater, Brandeis University, to fund the Marta F. Kauffman '78 Professorship in African and African American Studies.

'Embarrassed' And 'Guilty'

Cast of "Friends"
Wikimedia | Armigo~commonswiki

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kauffman said she felt "embarrassed" and "guilty" over the sitcom's diversity problem.

"I want to make sure from now on in every production I do that I am conscious in hiring people of color and actively pursue young writers of color," she promised. "I want to know I will act differently from now on. And then I will feel unburdened."

'I Didn't Do Enough'

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston posing together
Shutterstock | 842245

According to Glamour, the producer also said in an interview at the ATX Television Festival in 2020, "I wish I knew then what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions. I didn't do enough. Now all I can think about is what can I do, and what can I do differently. How can I run my show in a new way? That's something I wish I knew when I started show running."

