Bebe Rexha Stuns In Black Top And Floral Bikini!

Bebe has always let the world know from the very beginning of her career that she has no problems with her curves, and she has used her platform to advocate for women above a size zero.

The pop singer has tons of photos of herself in bikinis, looking fit and fabulous, and another one for the Instagram fans set them off yet again! After donning a two-piece bikini-floral bottoms with a black top, Rexha let the world know that her voluminous body is always ready for a close-up! And why not?!

She has the looks and the full package to be a great ambassador for women that are not afraid to be over the standard size. And according to Bebe, there is no standard - until she sets it! She has much to reveal to the world, and a bit more hits the streets with each social media post. Here are more facts about the singer-songwriter.