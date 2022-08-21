Rachel Dollard Causes Inmate Boyfriend's Death Through Meth-Balloon Kiss

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," said David Imhof, Director of the TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct. "Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities," per Law and Crime.

Women who risk their freedom, dignity, and power to please their male lovers may create fascinating news, but the destruction permeates through generations of younger women. Male criminals are watched by their male descendants, but their bad behavior appears to set a different tone. Men are not overpopulating prisons because of the sacrifices they made for women. Their forfeitures landing them in jail are usually for themselves. The resounding message to women and young girls seems to be, "It's okay to risk it all for my man."

While it is unclear whether Dollard volunteered her methamphetamine services to her boyfriend or if he coaxed her into it, she must suffer the consequences no matter who was in control.