Rachel Dollard Causes Inmate Boyfriend's Death Through Meth-Balloon Kiss

Rachel Dollard in back of police car
youtube | WBIR Channel 10

News & Politics
Heather L Lawton

Judge Greg Mathis stated on the Judge Mathis show that approximately 90% of women in prison are there because of a man linked to their crimes. Women defending themselves against their male abuser, selling their boyfriend's drugs, or their male partner being pivotal in their addiction to prescription or illegal drugs are popular prison stories among female convicts.

Whether her inmate boyfriend ordered her to deliver him drugs or not, Rachel Dollard is going to prison for slipping methamphetamine to her imprisoned beau through a balloon and a kiss.

The Latest

Handyman Receives Life Sentence After Murdering 'Second Mother' And Hiding Body In Septic Tank

How 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala Hid In Plain Sight For Years

4 Of Victoria Beckham's Cutest Family Photos

The Dark And Disturbing History Of The 'Toy Box Killer'

Inside Rihanna's Recently Sold Hollywood Hills Mansion

'A Kiss Before Dying'

Animated woman and man kissing each other
Shutterstock | 327629494

In February of this year, during a visit with her boyfriend at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Tennessee, Dollard, 33, was seen passing Joshua Brown, 30, meth encapsulated in a balloon pellet while they kissed. Brown died after ingesting half an ounce of meth 30 minutes later, according to Law and Crime.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

'Women Behind Bars'

The outside of a gated prison
Shutterstock | 2058122

Women have gone to prison for covering for men, convicted as single mothers, leaving their children behind, and have served time even while pregnant.

Prison Population Initiative: There are 231,000 women locked up in the United States. While roughly 10 percent of the total incarcerated population, women still represent a larger portion of people in prisons and jails than in previous decades. Moreover, in many states, women's incarceration rates are continuing to grow faster than men's.

Dollard is adding to that growing women-inmate population. She is charged with second-degree murder and smuggling contraband into the prison, according to law officials, per the NY Post.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Deadly Kisses Maybe Trending

Overdoses in America Graphic Chart and stats
Wikimedia | HerrAdams

According to reports, in 2017, Melissa Ann Blair of Oregan served two years for the same deadly-meth kiss performed by Dollard. Blair's inmate boyfriend died from a drug overdose shortly after.

The Tennessee prosecutor is out to make examples out of Blair and Dollard.

Consequences Will Be Paid

Blurred image of judge banging gavel in courtroom
Shutterstock | 178456

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," said David Imhof, Director of the TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct. "Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities," per Law and Crime.

Women who risk their freedom, dignity, and power to please their male lovers may create fascinating news, but the destruction permeates through generations of younger women. Male criminals are watched by their male descendants, but their bad behavior appears to set a different tone. Men are not overpopulating prisons because of the sacrifices they made for women. Their forfeitures landing them in jail are usually for themselves. The resounding message to women and young girls seems to be, "It's okay to risk it all for my man."

While it is unclear whether Dollard volunteered her methamphetamine services to her boyfriend or if he coaxed her into it, she must suffer the consequences no matter who was in control.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.