Rachel Dollard Causes Inmate Boyfriend's Death Through Meth-Balloon Kiss

Judge Greg Mathis stated on the Judge Mathis show that approximately 90% of women in prison are there because of a man linked to their crimes. Women defending themselves against their male abuser, selling their boyfriend's drugs, or their male partner being pivotal in their addiction to prescription or illegal drugs are popular prison stories among female convicts.
Whether her inmate boyfriend ordered her to deliver him drugs or not, Rachel Dollard is going to prison for slipping methamphetamine to her imprisoned beau through a balloon and a kiss.