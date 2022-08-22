How To Go On Fun Dates

Man and woman smiling
An essential part of any relationship is going on dates whenever possible. They help bring you closer to your partner and give both of you the chance to have some quality time away from life's problems.

Dates are also a great way to apologize to your partner for any conflict you recently had with each other. Let's be honest, you don't need to have a reason to go on a date; every day with your loved one is a special day that deserves celebrating.

We are going to give you some ideas for fun dates. If you are still unsure about the whole dates thing, you can check this article in The Washington Post, which discusses the importance of dates.

Sometimes It's Good To Be A Chef

A couple eating and drinking together
Food is one of the many ways that help connect people. Do you know what also helps connect people? Cooking together!

It will be even better if both of you don't know how to cook; now, that's what we call a fun date.

So for your next date with your partner, you could take them to a cooking class, not a professional one with a strict chief though. Messing up is the fun part here. Or you could search for any new recipe on the internet and try to cook it together.

Eating Is Good Too

A couple eating together
We can't assume that everyone loves cooking, so why not include eating together as a good fun date idea?

Nothing says "I love you" like trying and sharing food. You could plan a date with your partner where you eat a three-course dinner at three different restaurants; this is the fun part.

Another suggestion is making a tour date where you go around the town and try out different food trucks.

Time To Work Out

A couple working out together
After all this eating, we should recommend a healthy, fun date. Sharing food is a love language, and so is being ready to work out with your partner; it's never easy to show someone the sweaty version of you.

Going to the same gym and being goofy together every once in a while can be very fun. It can also give both of you a confidence boost.

If you aren't very excited about your typical workout sessions, you can try one of the new workout classes everyone is going crazy about.

Adventure Time

Two couples in a go-kart race
We believe that the words fun and adventure go well together. So we can't talk about fun dates without mentioning ones that include an adventure.

For example, you could have a go-kart race; if there are prizes, then it is even better. If you aren't a fan of go-kart racing, then why not consider playing mini-golf? Many places offer new designs for the golf course, and it would be fun trying to figure them out.

Another way to have fun would be going to an amusement park; let's just hope that none of you fear heights. If you do fear them, then it's time to use your creative side by going to a pottery-making class; the fact that this is a great idea for a fun but also romantic date makes it even better.

Music And Dancing

A couple dancing together
Yes, being embarrassing in front of your soulmate is fun. So no need to shy away from our next suggestion, which is to go to a karaoke bar. It's time to find out if there is a singing talent inside of you; if there isn't, then at least you will share some laughs with your partner.

Other than singing, you could go to a dancing club together. It is even better if you find one that plays different songs, which will allow you to try different dancing styles.

Read more dating advice here.

