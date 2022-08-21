How 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala Hid In Plain Sight For Years

Rodney James Alcala (whose birth name was Rodrigo Jacques Alcala Buquor) was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 23, 1943. During his childhood, his father, Raoul Alcala Buquor, moved the family to Mexico, as doing so was his grandmother's last wish. After his grandmother passed away, his father abandoned the family. Eventually, when Alcala was 11 years old, his mother moved to Los Angeles, California.

In 1961, when Alcala was 17, he joined the United States Army. There, he worked as a clerk. However, within a few years, he had what has been described as a nervous breakdown. This resulted in him going AWOL. After hitchhiking to his mother's house, he was diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder. As a result, he was discharged from the military.

After his exit, he briefly attended California State University. Later, he would transfer to UCLA and complete a bachelor's of fine arts through UCLA's School of Fine Arts.