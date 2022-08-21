McKayla Maroney In A Blue Bikini And Fun Hat: So Hot!

During the Fourth of July celebration, Maroney tested her sun shield last year and spread good cheer to all Americans. She encouraged healthy skincare practices on the poolside, including wearing sunscreen and visors to avoid sunburn.

The businesswoman wore a blue two-piece bikini showing off her toned physique and packed her brunette hair into a short ponytail.

She wrote,

"Hope everyone has an amazing Holiday weekend. I’ll be putting my sun shield to the test today."