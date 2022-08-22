Casual Relationship Rules To Follow

Don't make this your everything. Remember, it is casual. Then again, no relationship should be everything you focus on. According to marriage.com, Some casual relationships can persist for months because they suit both partners. But in general, data shows that these relationships can be as short as two weeks to as long as three or more months.

Therefore, take it as something that will eventually end. Treat it as such. Don't expect it to last forever but give it the attention it deserves, and you will see that you will get more than you were looking for. A casual relationship is where you maintain a lightly-intimate relationship without needing to commit long-term - so don't stress.