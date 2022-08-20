It is safe to say that McKayla Maroney has paid her dues as a world champion, and her social media pages show her living her best life as a retired gymnast. Whether rocking a stylish look, going casual, or simply sunning in a bikini, the Sportster knows how to keep it classy. Maroney's healthy living does well for her fit figure, and she flaunts it to the delight of her admirers.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.